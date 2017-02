MELBOURNE Dec 29 Australia defeated India by 122 runs on the fourth day of the first test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday.

India, chasing 292 for victory, were bowled out for 169 shortly after tea and trail Australia 1-0 in the four-test series.

