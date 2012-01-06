SYDNEY Jan 6 Australia beat India by an innings and 68 runs on the fourth day of the second test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday to take a 2-0 lead in the four-match series.

India were dismissed for 400 in their second innings after tea, losing their last seven wickets for 129 runs after Sachin Tendulkar departed for 80.

Defeat for the tourists, coming after their 122-run loss in Melbourne last week, ends their hopes of a maiden test series triumph in Australia.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Alastair Himmer)

