NEW DELHI Feb 16 Yuvraj Singh's malignant
lung tumour is almost out of his system following his first
cycle of chemotherapy, the Indian cricketer said on Thursday.
"Got very good news from Dr Lawrence today! The tumour is
almost way out of the system," said the 30-year-old on his
Twitter account.
Yuvraj was told last year that he had a golf ball-sized
non-malignant tumour but that diagnosis was changed this month
to a cancerous condition called "mediastinal seminoma".
One of the cleanest strikers of a cricket ball, the
middle-order batsman is not a regular member of India's test
team but is an automatic choice in their limited-over sides.
Yuvraj was instrumental in India's 2007 World Twenty20
victory in South Africa and hit England fast bowler Stuart Broad
for six sixes in an over in one match.
He was also named player of the tournament in India's
successful 50-over World Cup campaign on home soil in February,
March and April last year.
Last month Yuvraj said he was reading Lance Armstrong's 2000
autobiography 'It's Not About the Bike: My Journey Back to
Life'.
"I'm sure it will motivate me and pull me through," the
Indian added.
American cyclist Armstrong is one of sport's best-known
cancer survivors.
(Writing by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi, editing by Tony
Jimenez. To comment on this story: email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for more cricket