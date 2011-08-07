MUMBAI Aug 7 India seamer Zaheer Khan needs
surgery for ankle and hamstring problems and has been ruled out
for the remainder of the England series, the Indian cricket
board (BCCI) said on Sunday.
Left-arm paceman Rudra Pratap Singh will replace Zaheer for
the remaining two tests, a Twenty20 and five one-day
internationals.
Off-spinner Harbhajan Singh and batsman Yuvraj Singh have
also been ruled out for the rest of the tour after suffering
injuries during the second test at Trent Bridge.
India, the world's top-ranked test side, trail England 2-0
with two more tests left in the four-match series.
