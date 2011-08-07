MUMBAI Aug 7 India seamer Zaheer Khan needs surgery for ankle and hamstring problems and has been ruled out for the remainder of the England series, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) said on Sunday.

Left-arm paceman Rudra Pratap Singh will replace Zaheer for the remaining two tests, a Twenty20 and five one-day internationals.

Off-spinner Harbhajan Singh and batsman Yuvraj Singh have also been ruled out for the rest of the tour after suffering injuries during the second test at Trent Bridge.

India, the world's top-ranked test side, trail England 2-0 with two more tests left in the four-match series. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Peter Rutherford; to query or comment on this story, email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

