MUMBAI, Aug 7 India seamer Zaheer Khan needs surgery for ankle and hamstring problems and has been ruled out for the remainder of the England series, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) said on Sunday.

Left-arm paceman Rudra Pratap Singh will replace Zaheer for the remaining two tests, a Twenty20 and five one-day internationals.

Zaheer, 32, would need up to four months to fully recover, the BCCI said in a statement.

The left-arm paceman, who missed India's full tour of West Indies due to the ankle problem, had to leave the field on the first day of the series at Lord's and subsequently missed the second test at Trent Bridge.

"Zaheer Khan is suffering from a recurrent right hamstring strain and a right ankle impingement," BCCI secretary N. Srinivasan said. "He will require a surgery for his ankle, followed by intensive rehabilitation for both the ankle and hamstring.

"He will need at least 14-16 weeks to recover completely."

India's leading seamer had been named in the squad for the limited overs series but was ruled out after only managing to bowl three overs in a tour game against Northamptonshire.

Replacement RP Singh has not played for India in any form of cricket since September 2009, with his last test match being against South Africa in April 2008.

"The all-India senior selection committee has picked RP Singh as his replacement in the Indian squads for the test series, and the T20 international and ODI series," Srinivasan said. "RP Singh will join the team at the earliest."

India have been grappling with injuries during the tour and missed their top opening batsman Virender Sehwag in both tests because of a shoulder injury.

Sehwag's regular opening partner, Gautam Gambhir, missed the second test with a bruised arm which forcing a batting order reshuffle.

Off-spinner Harbhajan Singh and batsman Yuvraj Singh have also been ruled out for the rest of the tour after suffering injuries during the second test at Trent Bridge.

Left-hander Yuvraj fractured his index finger after he was hit by a short-pitched delivery from England seamer Tim Bresnan while Harbhajan suffered an abdominal muscle strain in the same match.

India, the ODI world champions, trail England 2-0 with two more tests left in the four-match series.

