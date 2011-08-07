* Zaheer may need four months to recover
* Left-arm seamer RP Singh named replacement
(Adds details, quotes)
By Sudipto Ganguly
MUMBAI, Aug 7 India seamer Zaheer Khan needs
surgery for ankle and hamstring problems and has been ruled out
for the remainder of the England series, the Indian cricket
board (BCCI) said on Sunday.
Left-arm paceman Rudra Pratap Singh will replace Zaheer for
the remaining two tests, a Twenty20 and five one-day
internationals.
Zaheer, 32, would need up to four months to fully recover,
the BCCI said in a statement.
The left-arm paceman, who missed India's full tour of West
Indies due to the ankle problem, had to leave the field on the
first day of the series at Lord's and subsequently missed the
second test at Trent Bridge.
"Zaheer Khan is suffering from a recurrent right hamstring
strain and a right ankle impingement," BCCI secretary N.
Srinivasan said. "He will require a surgery for his ankle,
followed by intensive rehabilitation for both the ankle and
hamstring.
"He will need at least 14-16 weeks to recover completely."
India's leading seamer had been named in the squad for the
limited overs series but was ruled out after only managing to
bowl three overs in a tour game against Northamptonshire.
Replacement RP Singh has not played for India in any form of
cricket since September 2009, with his last test match being
against South Africa in April 2008.
"The all-India senior selection committee has picked RP
Singh as his replacement in the Indian squads for the test
series, and the T20 international and ODI series," Srinivasan
said. "RP Singh will join the team at the earliest."
India have been grappling with injuries during the tour and
missed their top opening batsman Virender Sehwag in both tests
because of a shoulder injury.
Sehwag's regular opening partner, Gautam Gambhir, missed the
second test with a bruised arm which forcing a batting order
reshuffle.
Off-spinner Harbhajan Singh and batsman Yuvraj Singh have
also been ruled out for the rest of the tour after suffering
injuries during the second test at Trent Bridge.
Left-hander Yuvraj fractured his index finger after he was
hit by a short-pitched delivery from England seamer Tim Bresnan
while Harbhajan suffered an abdominal muscle strain in the same
match.
India, the ODI world champions, trail England 2-0 with two
more tests left in the four-match series.
(Editing by Peter Rutherford; to query or comment on this
story, email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslink below:
for more cricket stories