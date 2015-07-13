Cricket-Test Series New Zealand v South Africa scoreboard
March 29 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the third and final Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Wednesday in Hamilton, New Zealand South Africa 1st innings 314 (Q. de Kock 90, F. du Plessis 53, H. Amla 50; M. Henry 4-93) New Zealand 1st innings 489 (K. Williamson 176, J. Raval 88, C. de Grandhomme 57, T. Latham 50; M. Morkel 4-100, K. Rabada 4-122) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 80-5) D. Elga