* Former Pakistan spinner "a grave danger" to cricket
* Kaneria can have no involvement in English game
(Adds Kaneria and Lorgat reactions)
LONDON, June 22 Former Pakistan and Essex
leg-spinner Danish Kaneria was banned for life by the England
and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday after being found guilty
of corruption.
"We regard Danish Kaneria as a grave danger to the game of
cricket and we must take every appropriate step to protect our
game from his corrupt activities," the board said in a
statement.
The sanction means the 31-year-old is suspended from any
involvement in the playing, organisation or administration of
any cricket under the jurisdiction of the ECB.
Kaneria was found guilty of encouraging or attempting to
encourage Essex team mate Mervyn Westfield to underperform in a
match in 2009, the board said.
The Pakistani reacted angrily and said he would appeal
against the ban.
"I'm very upset about this decision," he told Sky Sports
television. "For what reason they have convicted me I do not
know.
"It is a very, very unfair decision. I've come all the way
from Pakistan to say the truth. They don't have any proof
against me.
"I'm an honest man. I've been playing cricket with passion
and love. I have done nothing wrong," added Kaneria.
Westfield was asked to concede a set number of runs during
his opening over in a county match against Durham in exchange
for a payment of 6,000 pounds ($9,300).
Kaneria was named in a London court in February as a
go-between in a spot-fixing scandal that resulted in Westfield
being jailed for four months.
ICC WARNING
The Pakistani, who took 261 wickets in 61 tests and also
played in 18 one-day internationals, was described in the ECB
ruling as having "shown no remorse and sought to cast blame on
other plainly innocent persons".
"(Kaneria) plainly betrayed the trust reposed in him in his
dealings with fellow team mates and we regard his persistent
efforts to recruit spot fixers as being a seriously aggravating
factor in his case," said the board.
International Cricket Council chief executive Haroon Lorgat
said he wanted players everywhere to heed lessons from the case.
"We hope this verdict provides further warning to any person
who might, for whatever reason, contemplate corrupt activity
within our sport," he said in a statement.
"I reiterate, as I have on every occasion that I have spoken
on this matter, the ICC has a zero-tolerance attitude towards
corruption and that we and our member boards will use everything
within our powers to ensure any hint of corrupt activity within
the game is comprehensively investigated and, where appropriate,
robustly prosecuted."
Since the scandal came to light following his arrest in
2010, Kaneria has not played for Pakistan.
Westfield, who has been released from prison, pleaded guilty
to the ECB charge of accepting money to underperform and was
banned for five years backdated to Feb. 17.
However, he can participate in club cricket for the final
two years of the suspension.
The ECB praised Westfield for his "courage" to testify
although his record will forever be tainted as the first English
county cricketer to be convicted in court for spot-fixing.
The 24-year-old, who took 11 wickets in seven first-class
matches, provided core evidence that was central to finding
Kaneria guilty.
It has been a turbulent time for the international cricket
community with former Pakistan captain Salman Butt released from
prison in Britain on Thursday after serving seven months of a
two-and-a-half year term for involvement in a spot-fixing scam.
($1 = 0.6427 British pounds)
(Writing by Alison Wildey and Mark Pangallo; Editing by Clare
Fallon and Pritha Sarkar)