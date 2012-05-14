NAIROBI May 14 A former Kenyan player is under
investigation by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for
interfering with matches, Tom Sears, the outgoing Cricket Kenya
chief executive officer has said.
"Everything will come to light when the ICC finishes its
investigations," said Sears. "I cannot give you the name now,"
he told reporters, alongside the national cricket coach Mike
Hesson, on Saturday.
The ICC declined to give the name of the cricketer, the
reason for the investigations, nor how soon they would end.
"We do not comment on the ICC matters," Colin Gibson, head
of media and communications at the ICC, said in an emailed
response to Reuters.
(Editing by James Macharia and Alison Wildey)