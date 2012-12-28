Cricket-India beat Bangladesh by 208 runs in one-off test
Feb 13 India beat Bangladesh by 208 runs to win the one-off test at Hyderabad on the final day on Monday.
MELBOURNE Dec 28 Australia captain Michael Clarke named the following 13-man squad for the third and final test against Sri Lanka starting in Sydney on Jan. 3.
Australia won the second test in Melbourne on Friday to seal the series 2-0.
Team: Michael Clarke (captain), David Warner, Ed Cowan, Phil Hughes, Glenn Maxwell, Mike Hussey, Matthew Wade, Peter Siddle, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Johnson, Nathan Lyon, Jackson Bird, Usman Khawaja
WELLINGTON, Feb 13 South Africa have arrived in New Zealand full of confidence after replacing Australia at the top of the one-day cricket rankings but the Proteas will have mixed feelings about their return to Eden Park this week.
MELBOURNE, Feb 13 Shaun Marsh has valuable experience in the subcontinent and should slot into the vacant number six spot in Australia's batting order for the upcoming tour of India, his state coach Justin Langer has said.