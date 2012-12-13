Cricket-India dismiss Bangladesh for 388 in first innings
Feb 12 India dismissed Bangladesh for 388 in their first innings before lunch on the fourth day of the one-off test on Sunday to take a first innings lead of 299.
HOBART Dec 13 Australia named the following team for the first test against Sri Lanka, which begins on Friday at the Bellerive Oval:
Team: Michael Clarke (captain), David Warner, Ed Cowan, Phil Hughes, Shane Watson, Mike Hussey, Matthew Wade, Peter Siddle, Mitchell Starc, Ben Hilfenhaus, Nathan Lyon. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)
WELLINGTON, Feb 12 New Zealand wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi has recovered from injury and is back in their limited-overs squads for the upcoming home series against South Africa, Black Caps selector Gavin Larsen said.
* Shakib, Mushfiqur and Mehedi hit fifties (Updates at close)