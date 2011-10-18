Oct 18 Pakistan were 27 for no loss in reply to Sri Lanka's first innings total of 197 at close of day one of the first test in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Scores: Sri Lanka 197 all out (A. Mathews 52 not out; J. Khan 5-38) v Pakistan 27-0.