Oct 20 Sri Lanka were 47 for one wicket in their second innings, trailing Pakistan by 267 runs, at the close on day three of the opening test in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Scores: Sri Lanka 197 (A. Mathews 52 not out; J. Khan 5-38) & 47-1

Pakistan 511-6 declared (M. Hafeez 75, T. Umar 236, A. Ali 70; R. Herath 3-126).