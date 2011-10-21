UPDATE 1-Cricket-Cook steps down as England test captain
* Root favourite to take over test captaincy (Adds quotes and details)
Oct 21 Sri Lanka were 298 for five wickets in their second innings, trailing Pakistan by 16 runs, at the close of the fourth day of the opening test in Abu Dhabi on Friday.
Scores: Sri Lanka 197 (A. Mathews 52 not out; Junaid Khan 5-38) & 298-5 (K. Sangakkara 161 not out, L. Thirimanne 68) v Pakistan 511-6 declared (Mohammad Hafeez 75, Taufeeq Umar 236, Azhar Ali 70; R. Herath 3-126). (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Toby Davis; to query or comment on this story, email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
* Root favourite to take over test captaincy (Adds quotes and details)
Feb 6 Alastair Cook has stepped down as England's test captain, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Monday.
WELLINGTON, Feb 6 Australia are confident wicketkeeper Matt Wade will be fit for the upcoming test tour of India and have no plans to call up another gloveman as a precaution, according to coach Darren Lehmann.