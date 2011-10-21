Oct 21 Sri Lanka were 298 for five wickets in their second innings, trailing Pakistan by 16 runs, at the close of the fourth day of the opening test in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Scores: Sri Lanka 197 (A. Mathews 52 not out; Junaid Khan 5-38) & 298-5 (K. Sangakkara 161 not out, L. Thirimanne 68) v Pakistan 511-6 declared (Mohammad Hafeez 75, Taufeeq Umar 236, Azhar Ali 70; R. Herath 3-126). (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Toby Davis; to query or comment on this story, email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)