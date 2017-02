(Adds details to close)

DUBAI Oct 26 Pakistan were 42 for no loss in reply to Sri Lanka's first innings total of 239 at the close of the first day of the second test in Dubai on Wednesday.

Scores: Sri Lanka 239 all out (Kumar Sangakkara 78; Umar Gul 3-78; Saeed Ajmal 3-45)

Pakistan 42-0.