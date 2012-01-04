CAPE TOWN, Jan 4 Sri Lanka were 149 for two wickets in their first innings in reply to South Africa's 580 for four declared at the close of the second day of the third and final test at Newlands on Wednesday.

Scores: South Africa 580-4dec (Alviro Petersen 109, Jacques Kallis 224, AB de Villiers 160 not out, Jacques Rudolph 51 not out) v Sri Lanka 149-2 (Tillakaratne Dilshan 78).

(Compiled by Ken Borland; Editing by Toby Davis. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslink:

for cricket stories