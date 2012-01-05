CAPE TOWN Jan 5 Sri Lanka were 138 for four wickets, trailing South Africa by 203 runs after being asked to follow-on, at the close of the third day of the third and final test at Newlands on Thursday.

(Reporting by Ken Borland; Editing by Toby Davis; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double click on the newslink below:

for all sports stories