UPDATE 1-Cricket-NZ v S.Africa 1st test ends drawn after final day washout
* NZ's Taylor out of second game, Boult a concern (Adds details, quotes)
Jan 1 Pakistan were 327 for four wickets in their first innings, a lead of 123 runs, at the close of play on the second day of the first test against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.
Scores:
Pakistan 327-4 (Younus Khan 136, Misbah-ul-Haq 105 not out)
v
Sri Lanka 204 (Angelo Mathews 91; Junaid Khan 5-58, Bilawal Bhatti 3-65) v Pakistan 327-4 (Younus Khan 136, Misbah-ul-Haq 105 not out) (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Ed Osmond)
March 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday in Dunedin, New Zealand South Africa 1st innings 308 (D. Elgar 140, T. Bavuma 64, F. du Plessis 52; T. Boult 4-64) New Zealand 1st innings 341 (K. Williamson 130, J. Raval 52, B. Watling 50; K. Maharaj 5-94) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 224-6) S. Cook c Watling b Boult 0 D. Elgar c Williams
WELLINGTON, March 12 Heavy rain in Dunedin has delayed the start of the fifth and final day of the first test between New Zealand and South Africa at University Oval on Sunday.