UPDATE 1-Cricket-NZ v S.Africa 1st test ends drawn after final day washout
* NZ's Taylor out of second game, Boult a concern (Adds details, quotes)
Jan 8 Sri Lanka were 57 for one wicket in their first innings, replying to Pakistan's 165, at close on the first day of the second test against Sri Lanka in Dubai on Wednesday.
Scores: Pakistan 165 all out (Khurram Manzoor 73; Rangana Herath 3-26, Nuwan Pradeep 3-62) v Sri Lanka 57-1. (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Ken Ferris)
March 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday in Dunedin, New Zealand South Africa 1st innings 308 (D. Elgar 140, T. Bavuma 64, F. du Plessis 52; T. Boult 4-64) New Zealand 1st innings 341 (K. Williamson 130, J. Raval 52, B. Watling 50; K. Maharaj 5-94) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 224-6) S. Cook c Watling b Boult 0 D. Elgar c Williams
WELLINGTON, March 12 Heavy rain in Dunedin has delayed the start of the fifth and final day of the first test between New Zealand and South Africa at University Oval on Sunday.