UPDATE 1-Cricket-Broom to replace Taylor in NZ squad for second test
* Boult improving but still to be monitored (Adds replacement, details, quotes)
Jan 19 Sri Lanka were 133 for five wickets in their second innings, a lead of 220 runs, at the close on the fourth day of the third and final test against Pakistan in Sharjah on Sunday.
Scores: Sri Lanka 428-9 dec (Dilruwan Perera 95, Angelo Mathews 91, Kumar Sangakkara 52; Junaid Khan 3-81, Mohammad Talha 3-99) & 133-5 v Pakistan 341 (Ahmed Shehzad 147, Misbah-ul-Haq 63, Khurram Manzoor 52; Rangana Herath 5-125, Shaminda Eranga 4-60) (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Justin Palmer)
* NZ's Taylor out of second game, Boult a concern (Adds details, quotes)
March 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday in Dunedin, New Zealand South Africa 1st innings 308 (D. Elgar 140, T. Bavuma 64, F. du Plessis 52; T. Boult 4-64) New Zealand 1st innings 341 (K. Williamson 130, J. Raval 52, B. Watling 50; K. Maharaj 5-94) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 224-6) S. Cook c Watling b Boult 0 D. Elgar c Williams