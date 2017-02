DUBAI, Oct 28 Sri Lanka were 88 for one wicket in their second innings, trailing Pakistan by 76 runs, at the close on the third day of the second test in Dubai on Friday.

Scores: Sri Lanka 239 (Kumar Sangakkara 78; Umar Gul 3-78; Saeed Ajmal 3-45) & 88-1 v Pakistan 403 (Azhar Ali 100, Younis Khan 55, Asad Shafiq 59; Dilshan 3-57)