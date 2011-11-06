UPDATE 2-Cricket-Kohli double ton leads India's Hyderabad run feast
* India first team to post 600-plus total in third successive test (Updates at close)
Nov 6 Sri Lanka were 164 for five wickets in their second innings, a lead of 237 runs, at the close of the fourth day of the third and final test against Pakistan in Sharjah on Sunday.
Scores: Sri Lanka 413 (T. Dilshan 92, K. Sangakkara 144; U. Gul 3-76, S. Ajmal 4-132) & 164-5 (T. Paranavitana 66 not out, Sangakkara 51) v Pakistan 340 (Y. Khan 122, A. Ali 53, Misbah-ul-Haq 89; C. Welegedara 5-87, R. Herath 3-85) (Editing by Toby Davis)
* India first team to post 600-plus total in third successive test (Updates at close)
Feb 10 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the fifth and final One Day International between South Africa and Sri Lanka on Friday in Centurion, South Africa Sri Lanka won toss and decided to bowl South Africa: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers (capt), Jean-Paul Duminy, Farhaan Behardien, Andile Phehlukwayo, Wayne Parnell, Chris Morris, Imran Tahir, Kagiso Rabada Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella, Upul Tharanga (capt), Kusal Mendis, Sandun Weerakkody, Dha
Feb 10 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first and final Test between India and Bangladesh on Friday in Hyderabad, India India 1st innings (Overnight: 356-3) L. Rahul b Ahmed 2 M. Vijay b T. Islam 108 C. Pujara c Rahim b M. Hasan 83 V. Kohli lbw b T. Islam 204 A. Rahane c M. Ha