UPDATE 1-Cricket-Calm De Villiers leads South Africa to win over NZ
* South Africa captain guides his side to victory (Adds quotes)
HOBART Dec 17 Sri Lanka, chasing a victory target of 393, were 65 for two in their second innings at close of play on the fourth day of the first test against Australia at Bellerive Oval on Monday.
Scores:
Sri Lanka 65-2 & 336 (T. Dilshan 147, A. Mathews 75; P. Siddle 5-54) v Australia 278 (D. Warner 68, M. Clarke 57 retired, E. Cowan 56; Herath 5-95, Welegedera 3-89) & 450-5 dec (M. Hussey 115 not out, P. Hughes 86, M. Clarke 74, M. Wade 68 not out, D. Warner 57; C. Welegedara 3-130) (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday in Hamilton, New Zealand New Zealand Innings D. Brownlie c Behardien b Morris 31 T. Latham lbw b Morris 0 K. Williamson b Shamsi 59 R. Taylor c&b Morris 1 N. Broom c Behardien b Morris
Feb 19 Captain AB de Villiers calmly guided his side to a tense four-wicket victory over New Zealand with one ball to spare in a rain-affected first one-day international at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday.