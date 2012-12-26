Cricket-Australia's Voges ends test career with second best batting average
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Australia's Adam Voges has retired from international cricket, signing off with a test batting average second only to the great Don Bradman.
MELBOURNE Dec 26 Australia were 150 for three wickets at the close of the opening day of the second test in Melbourne on Wednesday in reply to Sri Lanka's first innings 156.
Scores:
Sri Lanka 156 (K. Sangakkara 58, M. Johnson 4-63) v Australia 150-3 (D. Warner 62) (Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by John O'Brien)
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Australia's Adam Voges has retired from international cricket, signing off with a test batting average second only to the great Don Bradman.
MUMBAI, Feb 14 Australia skipper Steve Smith believes a test series victory over an all-conquering India side on their home soil could provide the kind of memories that would inspire the country's cricketers for generations to come.
MUMBAI, Feb 14 India have kept faith with the 16-man squad that cruised to victory in the one-off test against Bangladesh for the first two matches of the home series against Australia starting next week.