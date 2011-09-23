(Removes extraneous words above sign-off)

COLOMBO, Sept 23 Former Australian opener Geoff Marsh will take over as head coach of the Sri Lankan team on a two-year contract, the country's cricket board (SLC) said on Friday.

"With his vast coaching and playing experience at the highest levels, Sri Lanka Cricket is confident that he would be an ideal choice for the post of Sri Lanka national team head coach," the board said in a statement.

Marsh, who will begin his new job on Sept. 27, was part of Australia's 1987 World Cup-winning team and also coached them to the 1999 trophy.

The 52-year-old also served as a selector before taking charge of Zimbabwe, a post he quit in 2004.

Sri Lanka have been without a regular coach since Trevor Bayliss departed after guiding the team to the final of the 2011 World Cup in April.

Australian Stuart Law stepped in as interim coach for the tour of England while retired Sri Lanka bowler Rumesh Ratnayake coached the team during the home series against Australia. (Editing by Peter Rutherford; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

