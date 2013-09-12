COLOMBO, Sept 12 Sri Lanka head coach Graham Ford has told Sri Lanka Cricket not to renew his contract when it expires at the end of January.

"Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce that Mr. Graham Ford has intimated that he would like to be released from his duties at the end of his contract due to his family commitments," Sri Lanka Cricket said in as statement on Thursday.

Ford was appointed head coach for two years after Geoff Marsh was sacked in January 2012.

Sri Lanka's series against Pakistan in neutral UAE in December will be Ford's last assignment unless the South African coach can be convinced to carry on.

Sri Lanka will play three tests, five one-dayers and two Twenty20 internationals against Pakistan.

Ford, who has been linked to the vacant coaching position with English county side Surrey, guided Sri Lanka to the final of the Twenty20 World Cup and to a test series victory against Pakistan. (Editing by Pritha Sarkar)