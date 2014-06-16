LONDON, June 16 England captain Alastair Cook knew Nuwan Pradeep hit the penultimate ball of Monday's dramatic final over but that did not make having the lbw decision overturned any easier to take.

The first test at Lord's appeared to be heading for a dour draw after more than four days slogging away on an unresponsive surface, but burst to life on the fifth and final afternoon.

Sri Lanka lost six wickets in the final session to leave them on the brink of defeat when number 11 batsman Pradeep had to see out the final five deliveries.

After negotiating the first three deliveries he was given out lbw by umpire Paul Reiffel, but immediately reviewed the decision.

Luckily for him, suggestions of an edge were confirmed on the big screen, leaving Pradeep to survive the last ball, which he did, via another edge that just fell short of slip.

"I didn't really move from my bar stool at first slip where I spent most of the day," a disappointed Cook told a news conference after missing the chance to win the first five-day match England had played since the 5-0 Ashes defeat by Australia Down Under.

"Yes I did think he nicked it but then everyone was saying two pads and I kind of got excited as I wandered over there. There was a big noise."

James Anderson was the chief destroyer either side of tea, getting rid of evergreen batsman Mahela Jayawardene and then Kumar Sangakkara as he found a hint of movement that had been absent for most of the match to claim figures of four for 25 from 19 overs.

Having also dismissed the out-of-form Lahiru Thirimanne during an inspired 14-ball spell, he returned with the new ball to get Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews, who batted for over two hours for 18 runs, as the hosts sniffed the chance of a win.

Stuart Broad was given the task of bowling the final over, with two wickets needed for what had once seemed like an unlikely victory.

Rangana Herath was caught by Matt Prior after being hit on the glove first ball, walking despite the fact his hand was not on the handle.

That left Pradeep, averaging 5.83 from eight test innings coming into the match, to face a fired-up Broad and with the close-in field packed with England players waiting for the hint of a catch.

Mathews, sitting in the pavilion watching Pradeep from behind, was less than sure the lbw would be overturned.

"He was confident he had hit it but we couldn't see," he said. "Thank God that he did."

The review system worked in England's favour earlier in the afternoon when Chris Jordan successfully overturned an original not out decision when he trapped Prasanna Jayawardene, who had offered Mathews solid company despite a hand injury, dead in front.

Cook was magnanimous enough to acknowledge the system had done its job on both occasions.

"I've always been in favour of it and it's to stop the howlers," he said.

"Unfortunately that one was quite a big inside edge. But then I suppose that lbw just before the new ball, Chris Jordan got that overturned and that was the right decision, players want the right decision.

"I know it's not great at this precise moment in time when it takes a test match win away (but) it was the right decision."