BENONI, South Africa Dec 7 Sri Lanka
captain Tillakaratne Dilshan said on Wednesday he was
confident his board would honour their obligations and pay the
team's outstanding salaries before the first test against South
Africa starting on Dec. 15 in Centurion.
Sri Lanka's players have not been paid since the World Cup
ended in April but Sports Minister Mahindanda Altuthgamage
promised on Tuesday they would be paid 65 percent of the
outstanding amount within three days and the rest by January.
Dilshan told reporters on Wednesday he accepted
Altuthgamage's word.
"I think they will try and sort it out within the next week.
That's the news I've got from the cricket board. They are going
to sort out all the payments," he said,
"We have had discussions, myself and the cricket
association, the last few weeks and they promised they will sort
it out next week. They are definitely going to sort it out
before the first test. As a captain, I have to focus on cricket
and not worry about the payments."
Sri Lanka are chasing their first series win in South Africa
after losing in 1997/98, 2000/01 and 2002/03 and Dilshan said it
was crucial they adapted to the conditions as quickly as
possible.
"We haven't played a test match here for a while, but we
have played one-day series on-and-off in South Africa. Mahela
Jayawardena and Kumar Sangakkara have played a lot of cricket in
South Africa and if we can get ready for these conditions, I can
say it will be a good series," the opening batsman said.
Dilshan was appointed as Sri Lanka's captain after the World
Cup since when they have lost test series to England, Australia
and Pakistan. He said the team still relied heavily on his two
predecessors, Sangakkara and Jayawardena.
"We know the last few series our batting didn't click.
That's the main goal for us, to see that our batting unit can
put some runs on the board," he said.
"We are carrying a few young players. It's not easy coming
to South Africa, especially as they have been playing good
cricket. We can't do any mistakes here, they are a good team."
The Centurion test is the first of three with the others
scheduled for Durban from Dec. 26 and Cape Town from Jan. 3.
