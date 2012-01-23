COLOMBO Jan 23 Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne
Dilshan has resigned as captain, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said on
Monday, a day after the end of his team's losing tour to South
Africa.
"T.M. Dilshan sent his resignation from the captaincy of the
national team to Sri Lanka Cricket a short while ago," SLC said
in a text message alert to its subscribers.
In South Africa, Sri Lanka lost the three-match test series
2-1 and five-match one-day series 3-2.
Taking over from former captain Kumar Sangakkara after a
six-wicket defeat in the 2011 World Cup final against India,
Dilshan led the team to England and in a home series against
Australia but failed to win those too.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal, Editing by Mark
Meadows)