UPDATE 1-Cricket-Boult out, Southee in, Broom to debut in second test
* New Zealand still not certain on composition of side (Adds details, quotes)
LONDON, June 16 Sri Lanka drew the first test against England at Lord's on Monday after finishing the final day on 201 for nine wickets.
Scores: Sri Lanka 453 & 201-9 (K. Sangakkara 61; K. Silva 57; J Anderson 4-25) v England 575-9 declared & 267-8 declared (Compiled by Josh Reich, editing by Mark Meadows)
* New Zealand still not certain on composition of side (Adds details, quotes)
March 14 India's coach Anil Kumble said attention would be back on the pitch for the third test against Australia after the last match ended on a sour note over the use of Decision Review System (DRS) technology.
March 14 Pace bowler Mohammad Irfan was provisionally suspended on Tuesday as part of an anti-corruption investigation into the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 tournament.