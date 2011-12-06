UPDATE 2-Cricket-Kohli double ton leads India's Hyderabad run feast
* India first team to post 600-plus total in third successive test (Updates at close)
COLOMBO Dec 6 Sri Lanka's contracted cricketers will receive 65 percent of their unpaid fees within the next three days when their ruling body receives $2 million from the International Cricket Council for hosting the 2011 World Cup, the country's sports minister said on Tuesday.
"We will be able to complete the full payment by January," Mahindanda Altuthgamage told Indian ocean island nations parliament.
Sri Lanka's players have not been paid their salaries since the World Cup ended in April.
Sri Lanka Cricket has run into debt of 3.7 billion Sri Lanka rupees since financing the building of three international cricket stadiums in Hambantota, Pallakele and Colombo to host 12 World Cup matches.
The ruling body has been unable to pay its cricketers or two hundred other employees their salaries.
The sports minister submitted a cabinet paper requesting one billion Sri Lanka rupees to bail out Sri Lanka Cricket but the treasury said it could not release that amount of money.
The government has called for elections on Jan. 3. Sri Lanka Cricket has for the past seven years been administered by government appointed interim committees.
The Sri Lanka cricket team have lost their three test series since the World Cup by 1-0 margins, to England, Australia and Pakistan.
The team left for South Africa on Monday for a three-test series and five one-day internationals.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)
* India first team to post 600-plus total in third successive test (Updates at close)
Feb 10 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the fifth and final One Day International between South Africa and Sri Lanka on Friday in Centurion, South Africa Sri Lanka won toss and decided to bowl South Africa: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers (capt), Jean-Paul Duminy, Farhaan Behardien, Andile Phehlukwayo, Wayne Parnell, Chris Morris, Imran Tahir, Kagiso Rabada Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella, Upul Tharanga (capt), Kusal Mendis, Sandun Weerakkody, Dha
Feb 10 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first and final Test between India and Bangladesh on Friday in Hyderabad, India India 1st innings (Overnight: 356-3) L. Rahul b Ahmed 2 M. Vijay b T. Islam 108 C. Pujara c Rahim b M. Hasan 83 V. Kohli lbw b T. Islam 204 A. Rahane c M. Ha