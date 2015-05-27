COLOMBO May 27 Sri Lankan cricketers are to get fielding tips from the man who pretty much revolutionised the art after former South African player Jonty Rhodes agreed to a short stint with them.

The 45-year-old, whose diving run-out of Pakistan batsman Inzamam-ul-Haq remains one of the enduring memories of the 1992 World Cup, arrived for a 10-day stint ahead of Sri Lanka's home series against Pakistan next month.

"Jonty Rhodes will educate the coaches apart from the national cricketers and other national, development and junior teams on the latest techniques of fielding," Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.

Sri Lanka will host Pakistan for three tests, five one-dayers and two Twenty20 Internationals from June 17-Aug 1. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Nick Mulvenney)