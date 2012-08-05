Aug 5 Sri Lanka have been fined for their slow
over-rate during their 20-run defeat in the fifth one-day
international against India at Pallekele, the International
Cricket Council (ICC) said on Sunday.
Angelo Mathews, who captained the hosts in the absence of
regular skipper Mahela Jayawardene, and his team mates were an
over short in Saturday's match, the ICC said in a statement.
"Mathews was fined 20 per cent of his match fee while his
players received 10 per cent fines," the statement said.
"If Mathews is found guilty of one more minor over-rate
offence in ODIs over the next 12 months, he will receive a
one-match suspension as per the provisions of the ICC Code of
Conduct."
Sri Lanka lost the five-match series 4-1 and the teams will
play a one-off twenty20 international at the same venue on
Tuesday.
