DURBAN, South Africa Dec 26 South Africa's Marchant de Lange took three wickets on debut to reduce Sri Lanka to 197 for five at tea as Mahela Jayawardene joined an exclusive club on the first day of the second test on Monday.

Thilan Samaraweera struck a defiant 40 not out with debutant wicketkeeper/batsman Dinesh Chandimal on 26 at the break after Sri Lanka won the toss and batted first in an innings that saw Jayawardene become the ninth batsman to reach 10,000 test runs.

Fast bowler De Lange, 21, had been brought on after just six overs and he made an almost instant impact with figures of two for five from his first four overs at Kingsmead.

De Lange struck with the final ball of his second over when Tharanga Paranavitana chased a delivery outside off stump and edged a catch to wicketkeeper Mark Boucher to fall for 12.

Kumar Sangakkara, the leading batsman on the International Cricket Council's official test rankings, was then caught behind for a duck off the second ball of De Lange's following over.

The left-hander was forced to play at an excellent delivery that pitched back-of-a-length and held its line just outside off stump, inducing a thin edge and another catch for Boucher as the tourists slipped to 47 for two.

The tall Easterns Titans bowler struck again after lunch when he took a good reflex catch off his own bowling to remove Angelo Mathews for 30 and end the promising fifth-wicket stand of 45 with Samaraweera.

TEST LANDMARK

De Lange went in for tea with three for 38 in 11 overs for Sri Lanka, who lost the opening match of the three-test series by an innings and 81 runs at Centurion.

Jayawardene, Sri Lanka's leading test-run scorer, reached the 10,000 run landmark with a single off the ninth delivery he faced, pushing fast bowler Dale Steyn square on the off-side.

The former captain got to 31 in his 127th test before falling in the second over after lunch as he played all around a delivery from Morne Morkel, the ball nipping back and coming through the gate to bowl Jayawardene.

Samaraweera, who batted for 1-3/4 hours before tea, showed the most application and technical skill of the Sri Lankans.

The 22-year-old Chandimal dominated the unbeaten sixth-wicket stand of 35 with Samaraweera but the South Africans had a chance to remove him in the over before tea.

Chandimal, on 25, slogged at leg-spinner Imran Tahir, sending the ball skying over mid-on. De Lange, replacement for the injured Vernon Philander, ran back and leapt in the air but could not hold on to the catch.

Captain and opening batsman Tillakaratne Dilshan survived several rash shots at the start of his innings but made it to 47 off 69 balls before swinging a low full toss from Tahir straight to Morkel at long-leg.