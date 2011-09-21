COLOMBO, Sept 21 Sri Lanka left out experienced
middle-order batsman Thilan Samaraweera from a squad of 16 named
on Wednesday for the three-match test series against Pakistan in
the United Arab Emirates next month.
Samaraweera, who turns 35 on Thursday and has a test average
of over 52 in 68 tests, was dropped for the third and final test
against Australia which ended in a draw on Tuesday to make way
for young opener Lahiru Thirimanne.
Thirimanne opened the batting with Tharanga Paranavitana
after captain Tillakaratne Dilshan decided to drop down the
order to try and regain form.
Dilshan made an attractive 83 batting in Samaraweera's
position at number five and later said that he would prefer
batting in that position in the future.
"Thilan will not come into the reckoning in our long term
plans," said chairman of selectors Duleep Mendis.
"We intend giving youngsters an opportunity while the
seniors are around. He might be considered on a short term
basis."
Mendis said spinner Ajantha Mendis was not considered for
selection as he was undergoing treatment for a recurring back
injury.
The squad comprises all 11 players who played in the final
test against Australia plus five others - batsman Dinesh
Chandimal, bowlers Dammika Prasad, Suraj Randiv, Nuwan Pradeep
and wicketkeeper Kaushal Silva.
All-rounder Angelo Mathews, named vice captain to Dilshan
for the first time, will only play as a batsman.
"Angelo has gone to Australia for treatment for his left
knee and we will not risk bowling him in the series," said
Mendis.
Sri Lanka play Pakistan in a series of three tests in Abu
Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah starting on Oct. 18.
Sri Lanka will name a new squad for the five-match one-day
international series and one-off Twenty20 at the end of the test
series.
Sri Lanka test squad: Tillakaratne Dilshan (captain), Angelo
Mathews (vice-captain), Tharanga Paranavitana, Lahiru
Thirimanne, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Prasanna
Jayawardene (wicketkeeper), Dinesh Chandimal, Rangana Herath,
Suraj Randiv, Chanaka Welagedara, Suranga Lakmal, Shaminda
Eranga, Dammika Prasad, Nuwan Pradeep, Kaushal Silva.
