By Ken Borland
| DURBAN, South Africa
DURBAN, South Africa Dec 27 Marchant de
Lange grabbed seven wickets on his South Africa debut but Thilan
Samaraweera's century helped Sri Lanka total 338 in their first
innings on the second day of the second test on Tuesday.
Fast bowler De Lange took seven for 81 as Sri Lanka were
bowled out 35 minutes before lunch.
The 21-year-old's figures are the best by a South African
against this opposition - surpassing Shaun Pollock's six for 30
in Cape Town in 2000-01.
Samaraweera scored 102 to steer Sri Lanka to their highest
total in South Africa, beating the previous best of 323 at
Centurion in 2002-03.
The 35-year-old's 13th test century was the second by a Sri
Lankan in South Africa, after Hashan Tillekeratne's 104 not out
in that Centurion test.
Captain Graeme Smith and Jacques Rudolph made a watchful
start to the home team's reply, reaching 15 without loss in six
overs before lunch.
De Lange's burst of three wickets in eight balls cut short
Sri Lanka's resistance on the second morning after they had
resumed on 289 for seven.
Samaraweera, who resumed on 86, continued to bat in a
controlled fashion as he and Rangana Herath put on 46 for the
eighth wicket.
De Lange then cleaned up the tail by removing Herath (30)
and Chanaka Welegedara (2) with nasty, lifting deliveries.
Samaraweera was last man out, caught by deep cover Ashwell
Prince off the young paceman.
South Africa lead the three-match series 1-0.
(Editing by Tony Jimenez)