CAPE TOWN Jan 6 Thilan Samaraweera and Angelo Mathews were both over the half-century mark as Sri Lanka reached 220 for four at lunch on the fourth day of the third and final test against South Africa at Newlands on Friday.

Sri Lanka began the penultimate day on 138 for four in their follow-on innings, still trailing by 203 runs, but Samaraweera and Mathews resisted bravely as they added 122 for the fifth wicket.

They had already improved on Sri Lanka's previous best fifth-wicket stand against South Africa by one run, overtaking Aravinda de Silva and Arjuna Ranatunga's partnership of 121 in Moratuwa in 1993/94.

Samaraweera showed fine technique and concentration as he went to 64 not out off 155 balls, with six fours.

Mathews showed plenty of strokeplaying ability as he scored 58 not out off 120 deliveries, also hitting six fours.

South Africa's bowlers, who claimed 12 wickets in similar conditions on the third day, toiled for over after over without getting the breakthrough. They claimed the second new ball in the over before lunch.

Samaraweera reached his 28th half-century in his 71st test after 139 minutes and 111 balls at the crease, six overs before Mathews, who needed three-and-a-half hours and 96 deliveries, reached his seventh test half-century.

Leg-spinner Imran Tahir did the bulk of the bowling in the morning session, bowling nine overs for 20 runs and turning a few deliveries quite sharply.

But seamer Vernon Philander was the most unfortunate of the bowlers, keeping the ball up to the batsmen and beating them with late movement on several occasions.

The series is tied at 1-1 after South Africa won the first test at Centurion by an innings and 81 runs and the tourists triumphed in the second test in Durban by 208 runs. (Editing by Alan Baldwin)