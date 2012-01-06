By Ken Borland
| CAPE TOWN
CAPE TOWN Jan 6 Thilan Samaraweera and
Angelo Mathews were both over the half-century mark as Sri Lanka
reached 220 for four at lunch on the fourth day of the third and
final test against South Africa at Newlands on Friday.
Sri Lanka began the penultimate day on 138 for four in their
follow-on innings, still trailing by 203 runs, but Samaraweera
and Mathews resisted bravely as they added 122 for the fifth
wicket.
They had already improved on Sri Lanka's previous best
fifth-wicket stand against South Africa by one run, overtaking
Aravinda de Silva and Arjuna Ranatunga's partnership of 121 in
Moratuwa in 1993/94.
Samaraweera showed fine technique and concentration as he
went to 64 not out off 155 balls, with six fours.
Mathews showed plenty of strokeplaying ability as he scored
58 not out off 120 deliveries, also hitting six fours.
South Africa's bowlers, who claimed 12 wickets in similar
conditions on the third day, toiled for over after over without
getting the breakthrough. They claimed the second new ball in
the over before lunch.
Samaraweera reached his 28th half-century in his 71st test
after 139 minutes and 111 balls at the crease, six overs before
Mathews, who needed three-and-a-half hours and 96 deliveries,
reached his seventh test half-century.
Leg-spinner Imran Tahir did the bulk of the bowling in the
morning session, bowling nine overs for 20 runs and turning a
few deliveries quite sharply.
But seamer Vernon Philander was the most unfortunate of the
bowlers, keeping the ball up to the batsmen and beating them
with late movement on several occasions.
The series is tied at 1-1 after South Africa won the first
test at Centurion by an innings and 81 runs and the tourists
triumphed in the second test in Durban by 208 runs.
