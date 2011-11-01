COLOMBO, Nov 1 (Reuters)- Sri Lanka selectors made seven changes from the test squad who are trailing Pakistan 1-0 in the three-test series when they named a 15-man squad on Tuesday for five one-day internationals.

Openers Upul Tharanga and Dimuth Karunaratne, and fast bowlers Lasith Malinga and Dilhara Fernando were included for the one-day series against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates which starts on Nov. 11 in Dubai.

Among those missing from the squad are openers Tharanga Paranavitana and Lahiru Thirimanne and left-arm spinner Rangana Herath.

There are no places for middle-order batsman Chamara Silva and fast bowler Nuwan Kulasekara.

Spinner Ajantha Mendis, who played in the one-day series against Australia, was not considered for selection as he is recovering from a back injury.

In his absence the selectors chose off-spinner Suraj Randiv and leg-spinners Seekkuge Prasanna and Jeevan Mendis.

One-day squad:

Tillakaratne Dilshan (captain), Upul Tharanga, Mahela Jayawardene, Kumar Sangakkara (wicketkeeper), Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Jeevan Mendis, Kosala Kulasekara, Lasith Malinga, Suranga Lakmal, Dammika Prasad, Seekkuge Prasanna, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dilhara Fernando, Suraj Randiv.

(Editing by Clare Fallon. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

((clare.fallon@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: clare.fallon.reuters.com@reuters.net)

Please double-click on the newslink:

for more cricket