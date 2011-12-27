(Updates at tea)

* Home team reach 100-3 at tea

* Sri Lanka all out for 338

By Ken Borland

DURBAN, South Africa, Dec 27 Hashim Amla's counter-attacking half-century steered South Africa to 100 for three at tea on the second day of the second test against Sri Lanka at Kingsmead on Tuesday.

Replying to Sri Lanka's first innings 338, the home team slumped to 27 for three before Amla hit 52 not out as he and AB de Villiers (23 not out) put on an unbroken 73 for the fourth wicket.

Left-arm paceman Chanaka Welegedara picked up two wickets in four balls, removing Graeme Smith for 15 and Jacques Kallis for a duck.

Jacques Rudolph also fell for seven when he pulled a short, leg-side delivery from Thisara Perera to fine-leg where Welegedara lunged forward to take a good catch.

Earlier, fast bowler Marchant de Lange grabbed seven wickets on his debut while Thilan Samaraweera compiled his 13th test century as Sri Lanka chalked up their biggest total in South Africa.

De Lange took seven for 81 as Sri Lanka were bowled out 35 minutes before lunch. The 21-year-old's figures are the best by a South African against this opposition - surpassing Shaun Pollock's six for 30 in Cape Town in 2000-01.

Samaraweera, 35, scored 102 to steer Sri Lanka past their previous best total of 323 at Centurion in 2002-03.

De Lange's burst of three wickets in eight balls cut short Sri Lanka's resistance after they had resumed on 289 for seven.

Samaraweera, who resumed on 86, continued to bat in a controlled fashion as he and Rangana Herath put on 46 for the eighth wicket.

De Lange then cleaned up the tail by removing Herath (30) and Welegedara (2) with nasty, lifting deliveries.

Samaraweera was last man out, caught by deep cover Ashwell Prince off the young paceman.

South Africa lead the three-match series 1-0.