EAST LONDON, South Africa, Jan 14 (Reuters) -
Half-centuries from Hashim Amla and JP Duminy helped South
Africa secure a five-wicket win in the second one-day
international against Sri Lanka on Saturday.
Opening batsman Amla weighed in with 55 off 58 balls while
Duminy was not out on 66 off 87 deliveries. South Africa,
chasing Sri Lanka's 236 for six, reached 237 for five with eight
balls remaining.
Amla and Graeme Smith (28) provided the hosts with an
impressive start thanks to an opening stand of 76 before Duminy
controlled the middle-order as the hosts took a 2-0 lead in the
five-match series.
Amla looked in complete control during his innings, which
included five fours and two sixes. Duminy was content to simply
work the ball around and struck just one six.
Sri Lanka owed their final total to Dinesh Chandimal, who
ended not out on 92, and left-handed opening batsman Upul
Tharanga. He made 66 off 85 deliveries with six fours and a six.
Chandimal, together with Nuwan Kulasekara (22) and Angelo
Mathews (28), provided the innings with some late impetus.
The third match of the series is in Bloemfontein on Tuesday.
South Africa won the first game by 258 runs.
