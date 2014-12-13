UPDATE 1-Cricket-Broom to replace Taylor in NZ squad for second test
* Boult improving but still to be monitored (Adds replacement, details, quotes)
Dec 13 Kumar Sangakkara completed his 20th one-day international century to lead Sri Lanka to a healthy 292-7 in their sixth match against England in Pallekele on Saturday.
The evergreen Sangakkara blazed 112 off as many balls, highlighted by 12 boundaries and two sixes, and the 37-year-old put on 153 with Tillakaratne Dilshan for the second wicket.
Dilshan made a patient 68 before Dinesh Chandimal pushed the total towards 300 with a brisk 35 in the final overs.
Chris Woakes, Steven Finn and Chris Jordan captured two wickets each for England, who need to win the game to keep alive the seven-match series. (Writing by Julian Linden in Singapore; Editing by John O'Brien)
* Boult improving but still to be monitored (Adds replacement, details, quotes)
* NZ's Taylor out of second game, Boult a concern (Adds details, quotes)
March 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday in Dunedin, New Zealand South Africa 1st innings 308 (D. Elgar 140, T. Bavuma 64, F. du Plessis 52; T. Boult 4-64) New Zealand 1st innings 341 (K. Williamson 130, J. Raval 52, B. Watling 50; K. Maharaj 5-94) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 224-6) S. Cook c Watling b Boult 0 D. Elgar c Williams