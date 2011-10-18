Oct 18 Left-arm paceman Junaid Khan took his maiden five-wicket haul as Pakistan bundled out Sri Lanka for 197 in the first innings of the first test in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

In reply, Pakistan openers Mohammad Hafeez (17 not out) and Taufeeq Umar (8 not out) knocked off 27 runs to trail Sri Lanka by 170 runs at the close of play at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Junaid, 21, playing in only his second test, ran through the Sri Lankan middle and lower order with Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal picking up two wickets apiece.

Angelo Mathews remained unbeaten on 52 and batted intelligently with the tailenders to take Sri Lanka closer to the 200-run mark after they were reduced to 114 for seven wickets at one stage.

Sri Lanka made a slow start in the morning, after being put in to bat first, and added 50 for the loss of one wicket before Pakistan took control by picking up six wickets in the post-lunch session.

Paceman Aizaz Cheema got the crucial wicket of former captain Kumar Sangakkara (2).

Pakistan are forced to play all their home tests in the Emirates because of security fears in their own country.