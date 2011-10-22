* Sangakkara falls on 211
* Sixth-wicket stand of 201 saves Sri Lanka
* Pakistan rue missed chances
ABU DHABI, Oct 22 Kumar Sangakkara compiled his
eighth double hundred in tests and with able support from
Prasanna Jayawardene salvaged a draw for Sri Lanka on the final
day of the opening test against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi on
Saturday.
Sri Lanka survived some nervous moments at the closing
stages of their second innings before being all out for 483 to
set Pakistan a victory target of 170 from 21 overs.
Pakistan decided against the chase and reached 21 for one,
with the loss of double centurion in first innings, Taufeeq
Umar, when stumps were drawn.
Sangakkara (211) and Jayawardene (120), both unbeaten
overnight, batted resolutely to add 201 for the sixth-wicket as
Pakistan were left to rue Friday's dropped chances.
Stylish left-hander Sangakkara, who was dropped on 56 by
Younis Khan off Mohammad Hafeez, got past the 200-run mark with
a glance to the fine-leg boundary.
The former Sri Lanka captain, who also survived a run-out
chance on 190, hit 18 boundaries during his 431-ball knock,
before he fell lbw in the last over before tea to give part-time
legspinner Azhar Ali his first test wicket.
Pakistan's last hopes of forcing a victory after the mammoth
partnership between Sangakkara and Jayawardene ended when an
easy catch from Rangana Herath (23 not out) off Junaid Khan was
dropped by Umar Gul at mid-off.
Jayawardene, who also received a life on Friday when
substitute fielder Wahab Riaz put down an easy catch off Gul,
completed his fourth test hundred with a lofted drive over
spinner Saeed Ajmal's head.
The right-handed wicketkeeper-batsman fell to the third new
ball of the innings when he edged paceman Aizaz Cheema behind
the stumps.
Gul wiped off the Sri Lankan tailenders, finishing with four
for 64.
The Pakistan pacemen managed to extract a bit of reverse
swing with the old ball in dry conditions at the Sheikh Zayed
Stadium and troubled the batsmen on a number of occasions but
failed to get the crucial wickets.
Pakistan are playing "home" tests in the Gulf region because
of security fears in their own country. The match is the first
in a three-test series.
