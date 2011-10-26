* Sangakkara falls after for 78
* Gul, Junaid rip through Sri Lanka top order
DUBAI Oct 26 The Pakistan spinners got in on
the act after pace duo Umar Gul and Junaid Khan ripped through
the Sri Lankan top order to bundle out the tourists for 239 in
their first innings on day one of the second test on Wednesday.
Pakistan openers Taufeeq Umar (20) and Mohammad Hafeez (18)
scored 42 runs in the remaining nine overs to trail Sri Lanka by
197 at the close.
Gul extracted enough movement off the Dubai International
Cricket Stadium pitch to trouble the batsmen throughout his
marathon 10-over opening spell, picking up three wickets before
lunch.
Left-armer Junaid kept up the pressure and took the
remaining two wickets to fall before the interval after Sri
Lanka captain Tillakaratne Dilshan had won the toss.
Kumar Sangakkara, double-centurion in the drawn first test,
was dropped on 27 off Saeed Ajmal by Taufeeq Umar and added 54
for the sixth wicket with debutant wicketkeeper-batsman Kaushal
Silva (20) to stop the rot, after being reduced to 73-5.
Sangakkara, who looked solid and hit 11 boundaries during
his knock of 78, holed out in the deep attempting a big hit
against Ajmal.
Off-spinner Ajmal (3-45) and fellow left-arm spinner Abdur
Rehman (2-40) combined to take the last five wickets in the
remaining two sessions to put Pakistan firmly in control.
Number 10 batsman Chanaka Welegedara (48), whose previous
highest score in tests was 11, added 75 for the ninth wicket
with Rangana Herath (29) to take Sri Lanka past the 200-run
mark.
Sri Lanka got off to a bad start when opener Lahiru
Thirimanne fell lbw to Gul in the third over, before the lanky
paceman struck twice in the ninth over to remove Tharanga
Paranavitana and Mahela Jayawardene.
Junaid removed captain Dilshan and Angelo Mathews to
compound Sri Lanka's misery.
Pakistan made one change to their side, dropping paceman
Aizaz Cheema in favour of Rehman.
Sri Lanka suffered a major blow before the match when
wicketkeeper-batsman Prasanna Jayawardene was ruled out for the
remainder of the series due to a stomach injury.
Paceman Nuwan Pradeep was also dropped from the Sri Lanka
team and was replaced by Dhammika Prasad.
Pakistan are playing "home" tests in the Gulf region because
of security fears in their own country. The third and final
match will be played in Sharjah from Nov. 3.
