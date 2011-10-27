DUBAI Oct 27 Sri Lanka medium pacer Dhammika
Prasad removed the Pakistan openers in quick succession to stall
the hosts' progress on the second morning of the second test
being played in Dubai on Thursday.
Pakistan, hosting the three-test series in the Gulf region
due to security concerns, had dominated the opening day's play
to dismiss Sri Lanka for 239 on Wednesday but found the going
much tougher a day later as the tourists applied pressure.
Resuming on 42 without loss, Pakistan could only add 53 runs
in the session to reach the lunch interval on 95-2 after Prasad
had removed Mohammad Hafeez and Taufeeq Umar midway through the
morning session at the Dubai International Stadium.
Azhar Ali (17) and Younis Khan (13) were the not out batsmen
at the interval, slowly rebuilding the innings with a stand of
31 following Prasad's double breakthrough.
The Pakistan openers had advanced their partnership to 63
before Prasad struck in the 22nd over, sending a full delivery
across Taufeeq (27), who could only edge behind to give debut
wicketkeeper Kaushal Silva his first catch in test cricket.
Two overs later, Prasad struck again when he removed Hafeez
lbw for 33 when the right-hander misjudged a sharp delivery that
came back from outside off and rapped his pads in front of the
stumps.
Sri Lanka battled to earn a draw in last week's first test
in Abu Dhabi while the third and final match of the series will
be played in Sharjah from Nov. 3.
