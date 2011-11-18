Nov 18 Mahela Jayawardene became the ninth
batsman to pass 10,000 runs in one-day internationals but could
not prevent Sri Lanka losing to Pakistan in the third game of
the series at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday.
Pakistan won by 21 runs to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match
series after compiling 257 for eight and bowling out Sri Lanka
for 236 in 48.5 overs.
The 34-year-old Jayawardene, batting at number five, made 17
as off-spinner Saeed Ajmal and seamer Umar Gul ran through the
Sri Lanka card with three wickets apiece.
Earlier, Mohammad Hafeez (83) and Imran Farhat (70) put on
151 for the first wicket before Pakistan were pegged back by
paceman Lasith Malinga (2-57) and leg-spinner Seekkuge Prasanna
(2-39).
Hafeez and Farhat vindicated skipper Misbah-ul-Haq's
decision to bat first and were helped by some sloppy fielding.
Thisara Perera dropped Hafeez on seven off his own bowling
and the opener also survived a leg before appeal by Prasanna.
The right-hander grew in confidence and hit Dilhara Fernando
for four boundaries in an over, including three in a row, before
bringing up his 12th ODI half-century.
Hafeez got another reprieve when Prasanna dropped him at
cover off captain Tillakaratne Dilshan but the spinner made
amends by clean bowling him in the 30th over.
Farhat notched his 10th ODI half-century before falling to
Dilshan as Pakistan slumped to 193 for five.
Sri Lanka wobbled early in their chase when Gul flattened
Upul Tharanga's off stump.
Dilshan (64) and Kumar Sangakkara (45) put Sri Lanka back on
track with a 106-run stand for the second wicket before Shahid
Afridi (2-42) turned the match on its head.
Afridi beat Sangakkara with a direct throw and then sent
down a ball that hit Dilshan's gloves before dislodging the bail
to complete a freak dismissal.
Dinesh Chandimal (31) and Angelo Mathews (32 not out) tried
to recover the situation but Ajmal (3-42) and Gul (3-48) made
sure of victory for Pakistan.
Sharjah hosts the fourth match on Sunday.
(Writing by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi, editing by Tony
Jimenez. To comment on this story: email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for more cricket