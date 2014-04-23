COLOMBO, April 23 Fast bowler Lasith Malinga has been appointed the new captain of the Sri Lanka Twenty20 team until March 2015.

Malinga, part of the Sri Lanka team to win the World T20 title in Bangladesh earlier this month, replaces Dinesh Chandimal as captain.

Malinga, who was vice-captain to Chandimal, took over the captaincy for the last three matches in the World T20, including the final against India.

He will lead Sri Lanka in the one-off T20 international against England at the Oval on May 20 at the start of series which includes five one-day internationals and two tests. (Editing by Martyn Herman)