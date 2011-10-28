* Paranavitana, Sangakkara unbeaten in fading light

* Sri Lanka narrow deficit to 76 runs behind Pakistan (Updates at close of play)

DUBAI Oct 28 Ultra-cautious batting by opener Tharanga Paranavitana and former captain Kumar Sangakkara in fading light edged Sri Lanka back into the second test against Pakistan as the pair reached 88 for one at the close of play on the third day on Friday.

Sri Lanka still trail Pakistan by 76 runs but had Paranavitana (42 not out) and Sangakkara (29 not out) to thank for staving off the opponents' attack after the fall of Lahiru Thirimanne for eight when the score was 22.

Beginning their second innings 164 runs behind after two days on the back foot against Pakistan, Paranavitana nurdled his runs off 141 deliveries while the usually fluent Sangakkara compiled his watchful innings from 86 balls.

Thirimanne was bowled by an excellent Mohammad Hafeez delivery that turned and clipped the left-hander's off stump, after which the unbeaten duo put on 66.

Having resumed on 281 for four, Pakistan, who are playing "home" tests in the Gulf region because of security fears in their own country, were all out for 403 in their first innings.

Left-arm paceman Chanaka Welegedara removed two batsmen early in the morning to peg back Pakistan before the spinners cleaned up later on.

He struck in the second over of the first session, luring Pakistan captain Misbah-ul Haq (41) to edge a loose drive into the hands of a tumbling Mahela Jayawardene at second slip.

Nightwatchman Saeed Ajmal (20), who was dropped by Angelo Mathews off Welegedara on 14, frustrated Sri Lanka during a 41-run stand with Asad Shafiq for the sixth wicket.

Mathews made amends when a second edge from Ajmal flew to him at gully off the same bowler.

Shafiq (59) and wicketkeeper-batsman Adnan Akmal (41) added 70 for the seventh wicket to build on Pakistan's lead at the Dubai International Stadium.

Shafiq then edged Dhammika Prasad to Jayawardene in the slips for the paceman's third wicket of the innings and it paved the way for the spinners to force a mini collapse.

Left-arm spinner Rangana Herath hit twice in an over and captain Tillakaratne Dilshan picked up his third wicket as Pakistan lost four wickets in less than an hour after lunch.

The first test was drawn in Abu Dhabi while the third and final match will be played in Sharjah from Nov. 3. (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai and Tom Pilcher in London; Editing by John O'Brien and Mark Meadows; To query or comment on this story, email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)