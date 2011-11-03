SHARJAH Nov 3 Sri Lanka made a solid start to the must-win third and final test against Pakistan by scoring 75 runs for the loss of one wicket at lunch on the first day at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday.

Captain Tillakaratne Dilshan (33 not out) and Kumar Sangakkara (35 not out) rallied after Sri Lanka, who won the toss and opted to bat first, lost their first wicket for four runs after just five balls.

Trailing 1-0 in the series, Sri Lanka opener Tharanga Paranavitana was caught at slip by Younis Khan off Umar Gul for four, a ball after being dropped at short leg by Azhar Ali.

After the drawn first test in Abu Dhabi, Pakistan stunned Sri Lanka by nine wickets in the second in Dubai. The "home" matches for Pakistan are being played in the Gulf region due to security concerns. (Writing by Tom Pilcher in London, Edited by John O'Brien; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)