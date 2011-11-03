SHARJAH Nov 3 Sri Lanka made a solid start to
the must-win third and final test against Pakistan by scoring 75
runs for the loss of one wicket at lunch on the first day at the
Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday.
Captain Tillakaratne Dilshan (33 not out) and Kumar
Sangakkara (35 not out) rallied after Sri Lanka, who won the
toss and opted to bat first, lost their first wicket for four
runs after just five balls.
Trailing 1-0 in the series, Sri Lanka opener Tharanga
Paranavitana was caught at slip by Younis Khan off Umar Gul for
four, a ball after being dropped at short leg by Azhar Ali.
After the drawn first test in Abu Dhabi, Pakistan stunned
Sri Lanka by nine wickets in the second in Dubai. The "home"
matches for Pakistan are being played in the Gulf region due to
security concerns.
(Writing by Tom Pilcher in London, Edited by John O'Brien; To
query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)