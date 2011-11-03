* Sangakkara hits unbeaten century to leave Sri Lanka 245-2
* Captain Dilshan falls eight short of ton
(Updates at the close)
SHARJAH Nov 3 Kumar Sangakkara's 27th test
century helped Sri Lanka reach 245 for two and into a strong
position at stumps on the first day of their must-win third and
final test against Pakistan in neutral Sharjah on Thursday.
Sangakkara (112 not out) is 11th on the all-time list of
test century scorers and alongside the similarly prolific Mahela
Jayawardene (32 not out), who is closing on 10,000 test runs, he
helped the team recover from an early setback.
Opener Tharanga Paranavitana was caught at slip by Younis
Khan off Umar Gul for four on the fifth delivery of the day, a
ball after being dropped at short leg by Azhar Ali.
Sangakkara then came to the crease with captain Tillakaratne
Dilshan (92) and the pair's 173-run second-wicket partnership
helped Sri Lanka build a solid platform as they seek to draw the
series they trail 1-0.
Dilshan has struggled in the series with a top score of 19
but looked a different player during his innings, cut
agonisingly short of a century by a Saeed Ajmal spinner that
caught the edge and was poached by Younis at first slip.
Sri Lanka have scored over 300 only once in their four
innings in the series so far, during the drawn first test in Abu
Dhabi, and Pakistan claimed an easy nine-wicket win in the
second in Dubai.
The "home" matches for Pakistan are being played in the Gulf
region due to security concerns.
