SHARJAH Nov 4 A four-wicket haul by Pakistan
off-spinner Saeed Ajmal could not stop Sri Lanka from tightening
their grip on their must-win third and final test in neutral
Sharjah on Friday.
Ajmal got the prized wicket of Kumar Sangakkara, who
completed his 27th test century on Thursday, but that could not
stop Sri Lanka from amassing 413 all out on day two of the
match. Pakistan were delivered a further setback as they lost
both their openers cheaply to close at 35 for two.
Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene had been expected to build
up on their overnight third wicket partnership of 68 but added
only another 16 runs before Jayawardene (39) was controversially
given out lbw to Junaid Khan by umpire Simon Taufel.
Sangakkara went on to score an elegant 144, stroking 13
fours and belting two sixes, and was left extremely frustrated
when he misjudged a pull shot that fell straight into the hands
of Younus Khan.
Ajmal also claimed the scalps of wicket keeper Kaushal Silva
and Kosala Kulasekara on Friday to finish with four for 132.
Pakistan's hopes of mounting a fightback got off on the
wrong foot as Mohammad Hafeez departed for just six. His thick
edge appeared to be flying towards the boundary but a diving
Jayawardene at third slip grabbed the ball with both hands.
Fellow opener Taufeeq Umar was stumped by Silva for 19 to
leave Pakistan struggling on 35-2 when stumps was called.
Pakistan claimed an easy nine-wicket win in the second test
in Dubai.
The "home" matches for Pakistan are being played in the Gulf
region due to security concerns.
